ServiceDock helps you deliver better customer service with fewer agents.
Customer Experience
Retain more customers by providing mobile optimised support that fits into the modern consumer’s busy digital lifestyle.
- Customers can message you anytime
- Messaging is free for customers to use
Easily move from public to private chats
Retain history across time & devices
Agent Productivity
Agents are up to 3X more productive using ServiceDock versus phone support and can handle messaging apps, web chat and social channels.
- Handle multiple chats concurrently
Canned responses, chat tags & transfers
Capture information with auto messages
Easily send images & links to tutorials
ServiceDock’s Return on Investment
ServiceDock empowers your agents to improve the quality and volume of service they provide, which reduces customer churn, increases word of mouth referrals and brings down your service overhead.
Smooth out contact throughout the day
Consolidate social, web chat & messaging into one tool
- Identify issues with analytics & surveys
Deflect calls with bots & notifications (coming soon)
What our customers are saying
ServiceDock has really improved our team’s efficiency when interacting with customers. Its ease of use and simple workflows have taken our customer support to the next level.
Adam Scally, QA Engineer, GAME GOLF
